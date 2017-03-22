Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
STOCKS
US Dollar Index
GOLD
New Zealand RBNZ Interest Rate Decision meets forecasts (1.75%)
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
New Zealand RBNZ Interest Rate Decision meets forecasts (1.75%)
FXStreet
|
43 minutes ago
RBNZ leaves OCR unchanged at 1.75%
FXStreet
|
45 minutes ago
WTI recovers after EIA-induced decline
FXStreet
|
19:29 GMT
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0800
FXStreet
|
19:16 GMT
Energy prices set to slow down CPI in G10's? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
19:12 GMT
USD/JPY: yen making fresh highs for 2017 - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
19:07 GMT
AUD/USD: focus on commodities and weaker dollar supporting the bid
FXStreet
|
19:03 GMT
Bullish print added to the AUD/USD chart
FXStreet
|
19:02 GMT
White House: There are no plans to pull healthcare bill - RTRS
FXStreet
|
18:26 GMT
USD/JPY tests daily lows at 110.70
FXStreet
|
18:19 GMT
Westminister attack: Police confirms four dead
FXStreet
|
18:16 GMT
Westminster attack: a second police briefing coming up any minute
FXStreet
|
18:07 GMT
Scottish Parliament suspends Scot/Brexit debate over Westminster attacks
FXStreet
|
17:55 GMT
US Existing home sales: Still off to a strong start despite February decline - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
17:27 GMT
EUR/GBP: anchored at session lows after Westminster attack
FXStreet
|
17:20 GMT
IFOP poll: Macron t beat Le Pen 61/39 in 2nd round (prev 60.5/39.5)
FXStreet
|
17:08 GMT
The ultimate outcome of negotiations between the UK and the EU remains highly uncertain - Moody's
FXStreet
|
16:57 GMT
UK Parliament attack update: One woman died in the attack
FXStreet
|
16:34 GMT
Scotland Yard to make announcements in 10 minutes about Westminster attack
FXStreet
|
16:33 GMT
Gold offered at 200-DMA, moving off daily highs
FXStreet
|
16:30 GMT
Load More content ...