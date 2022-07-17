New Zealand’s second quarter (Q2) headline inflation, as per Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 7.3% YoY versus compared to 7.1% market consensus and 6.9% prior.
That said, the QoQ readings also strengthened to 1.7% versus 1.5% expected and 1.8% prior, per the latest release from Statistics New Zealand.
NZD/USD holds recovery
NZD/USD marked a quick uptick of around 15-pips before easing to 0.6160 just after the release of the key inflation data. The market reaction appears limited but helps the Kiwi pair to extend Friday’s rebound.
About New Zealand CPI
Consumer Price Index released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services . The purchase power of NZD is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a low reading is seen as negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees upside above 0.6800 as focus shifts to RBA minutes
The AUD/USD pair is hovering around the critical resistance of 0.6800 in the early Tokyo session. The asset is forming an initiative buying structure after a vertical upside move from Friday’s low at 0.6720. A sheer upside follow-up is expected from the asset if it violates 0.6806 decisively.
USD/JPY: Buyers loose steam and pullback from 24-year high
USD/JPY gained 1.80% in the week, extending its rally to the seventh consecutive week. The USD/JPY retreats from YTD highs at around 139.38, towards the middle of the 138.00-139.00 range on Friday, as Wall Street closes the week with gains between 1.83% and 2.15%.
NZD/USD bulls approach 0.6200 on upbeat New Zealand Q2 inflation data, RBNZ move
NZD/USD justifies firmer New Zealand inflation data while keeping the corrective pullback from the two-year low, marked on Friday, to refresh the intraday high near 0.6165-70 during Monday’s initial Asian session.
Why the Shiba Inu price suddenly seems so bearish
Shiba Inu price continued sideways price action merits a second guess in further up trend potential. A 25% decline is now on the table for the notorious meme coin. Shiba Inu price shows untrustworthy signals as the bulls are establishing a retracement since the 16% sell-off on June 9.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!