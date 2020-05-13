New Zealand PM Ardern: Country about to enter a very tough winter

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern explained that the nation is about to enter a very tough winter. She said that the budget 2020 will look to accelerate employment, empower businesses, and stimulate economy.

NZ opening for business

This is the week where after almost two months of strict lockdown, it comes to an end. This is following the country’s successful battle against Covid-19. Ardern announced earlier this week that the country would downgrade from Level 3 to Level 2 restrictions on Thursday.

This will allow for workers to return to their offices, and restaurants and retail stores to resume trade, getting the economy back to work, along with schools. The recreational and competitive sport could also restart, and libraries, playgrounds and museums would open.

Bars will also reopen on 21 May, although they are deemed “high-risk” by the director-general of health. Social gatherings would be limited to 10, including at weddings and funerals.

RBNZ top of the next hour

Meanwhile, markets will be tuning into the Reserve Bank of New Zealand at the top of the next hour. See here for a preview: When is the RBNZ and how it could affect NZD/USD?