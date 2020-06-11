New Zealand May Month Business NZ Bank survey s/adj PMI firmer 39.7 vs 26.1 prior

The New Zealand May Month Business NZ Bank survey s/adj PMI married firmer at 39.7 vs 26.1 prior.
NZD/USD was a handful of pips higher on the data, trading around 0.6411.
Manufacturing activity in New Zealand showed some signs of recovery in May
The country lifted restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, a survey showed on Friday.
The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) rose to 39.7 from 25.9 in the previous month.
A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction,
Reuters reported.
NZD/USD update
The pair has been under pressure in early Asia, printing a fresh post-Federal Reserve interest meeting low at 0.6405.
"NZD has retraced considerable ground since yesterday’s FOMC meeting, with the market blaming Fed Chair Powell’s sobering, yet very realistic," sentiments, analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
More likely some hot air is just being released.
We think the overall tone of Fed Chair Powell’s commentary and the Fed’s stance should support risk.
They have reaffirmed that the Fed funds rate will stay at zero, committed to maintaining bond purchases at “at least the current pace” and are pen minded to yield curve control.
With inflation projected to remain low for the next 3 years that potentially paves the way for more easing in the US, which has and will likely continue to buoy the NZD. But it could be a rough weekend.
Description of the Business NZ PMI
The Business NZ PMI released by the Business NZ presents business conditions in New Zealand. The Business PMI is an important indicator of the overall economic condition. A result that values above 50 is bullish for the NZD, whereas a result that values below 50 is seen as negative (or bearish).
