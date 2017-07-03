Skip to main content
New Zealand Manufacturing sales declined to -1.8% in 4Q from previous 2.1%
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 21:46 GMT
United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock increased to 11.6M from previous 2.5M
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 21:38 GMT
Wall Street closes the day with losses pressured by pharma and bank stocks
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 21:12 GMT
Forex today: US dollar and U.S. rates higher on Fed expectations
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 20:16 GMT
USD/JPY unable to rally above 114.00
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 20:12 GMT
US: Consumer credit change below consensus in Jan.
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 20:11 GMT
United States Consumer Credit Change below forecasts ($17.1B) in January: Actual ($8.79B)
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 20:02 GMT
An upside surprise from Friday’s US payrolls report would seal the case for a 15 March rate hike - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 19:49 GMT
US NFP preview: Expectations of a solid reading above 200K - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 19:30 GMT
GBP/USD: Downside supported around 1.2170
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 19:17 GMT
AUD/NZD: better bid, target 1.1050
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 19:15 GMT
UK: House of Lords votes 366 to 268 to accept Brexit amendment - BBG
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 19:02 GMT
Bullish print added to the EUR/GBP chart
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 19:01 GMT
Gold drops further below $1220 to lowest in 4 weeks
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 18:57 GMT
Poland's economic outlook: PLN is up 2% YTD - BBH
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 18:36 GMT
currency and trade wars, US and Japan - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 18:27 GMT
EUR/USD erases losses, remains under 1.0600
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 18:21 GMT
United States 3-Year Note Auction rose from previous 1.423% to 1.63%
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 18:15 GMT
AUD/USD: mixed outlook for the Aussie economy and currency
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 18:12 GMT
EUR/USD short-term technicals: bearish - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
Mar 07, 17:24 GMT
Load More content ...