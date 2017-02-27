Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
BREXIT
New Zealand M3 Money Supply (YoY): 6.4% (January)
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
New Zealand M3 Money Supply (YoY): 6.4% (January)
FXStreet
|
02:07 GMT
New Zealand M3 Money Supply (YoY) increased to 7% in January from previous 6.4%
FXStreet
|
02:06 GMT
China’s economy faces external uncertainties and domestic overcapacity - RTRS
FXStreet
|
02:00 GMT
Japan’s industrial output falls for first time in six months
FXStreet
|
01:56 GMT
Australia Q4 CAD smallest since 2001
FXStreet
|
01:50 GMT
USD/JPY - Upside capped by 1-hour 100-MA
FXStreet
|
01:25 GMT
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8750 vs 6.8814
FXStreet
|
01:16 GMT
China to curb money supply, lower growth target - Bloomberg survey
FXStreet
|
00:53 GMT
USD/CNY fix projection: 6.8758 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:50 GMT
USD/JPY sitting pretty ahead of Trump's address to Congress
FXStreet
|
00:47 GMT
AUD/NZD backs off from session highs after Aussie current account data
FXStreet
|
00:43 GMT
Australia's Q4 BoP current account balance largely in line with expectations
FXStreet
|
00:36 GMT
Australia Private Sector Credit (YoY) fell from previous 5.6% to 5.4% in January
FXStreet
|
00:33 GMT
Australia Current Account Balance increased to -3.9B in 4Q from previous -11.4B
FXStreet
|
00:31 GMT
Australia Private Sector Credit (MoM) declined to 0.2% in January from previous 0.7%
FXStreet
|
00:31 GMT
Australia HIA New Home Sales (MoM) declined to -2.2% in February from previous 0.2%
FXStreet
|
00:31 GMT
New Zealand ANZ Activity Outlook: 37.2% vs previous 39.6%
FXStreet
|
00:01 GMT
USD/CAD remains a wild card
FXStreet
|
00:00 GMT
New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence down to 16.6 in February from previous 21.7
FXStreet
|
00:00 GMT
Japan Large Retailer's Sales up to -1.1% in January from previous -1.3%
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:54 GMT
Load More content ...