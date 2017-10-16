New Zealand likely to announce new government by end of week - RTRS

New Zealand likely to announce new government by end of week - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
New Zealand acting Prime Minister Bill English said in an interview with Radio New Zealand on Monday, it could take until the end of the week to confirm the country’s next government following an inconclusive election last month, Reuters reports.
Key Quotes:
“While New Zealand First are having a discussion today they won’t be dealing with completed agreements because there’s still outstanding issues,”
When asked whether he anticipated a confirmed government by the end of the week, English replied: “I would expect so, yes”.
