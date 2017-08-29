New Zealand Labour Party promises tourist tax, as polls heat up - RTRS

New Zealand Labour Party promises tourist tax, as polls heat up - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
New Zealand’s opposition Labour Party unveiled its first detailed fiscal policy on Tuesday, pledging to impose a tax on tourists to help fund new infrastructure amid a tourism boom and pour billions of dollars into health and education if it is voted into office next month, Reuters reports.
New Zealand is just weeks away from the Sept 23 national election.
Labour tourism spokesman Kris Faafoi said via text message, the party would speak with customs and immigration officials to find the most efficient way to collect the levy.
