New Zealand kingmaker party to hold key board meeting on Monday - RTRS

Winston Peters, leader of the nationalist NZ First Party told reporters in Wellington on Friday, he would hold a key board meeting on Monday.

The country has been in political limbo since Sept. 23 when neither the National Party, which has led the government since 2008, or the Labour Party scored enough seats to form a government, Reuters reports.

Key Quotes:

“Members of the board will be ... flying in on Sunday and early Monday morning for a joint caucus and board meeting ... all day Monday.”