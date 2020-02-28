New Zealand govt announces travel restrictions on Iran

Reuters reports that New Zealand’s government announced travel restrictions on Iran, thereby implementing stricter restrictions to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

The government will not exempt students from the China travel ban, Reuters added.

An Iranian Health Ministry officials said Thursday, around 250 people have been infected, with 26 deaths, , most of them in Qom, a destination for Shiite pilgrims.

NY Times reported that “Masoumeh Ebtekar, President Hassan Rouhani’s deputy for women’s affairs and the highest-ranking woman in the government, was at least the seventh Iranian official to test positive.”

Meanwhile, Australian prudential and corporate regulators are working on the contingency plans of banks and other financial institutions to prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic.

Risk-off dominates alongside coronavirus fears

Global coronavirus pandemic fears and its potential impact on the global economy continues to kill the appetite for risk assets in Asia this Friday, as markets anticipate more easing from key central banks.

USD/JPY refreshes a three-week low near 109.30 as a March Fed rate cut is almost a done deal. The regional stocks are bleeding, as investors scurry for safe-havens- gold and US bonds, in turn exacerbating the pain in the US Treasury yields. Meanwhile, NZD/USD hits a new four-month low of 0.6269, at the press time.