New Zealand government purchases 1.5 million vaccine doses from Pfizer/BioNtech

Policymakers from New Zealand (NZ) become the first to announce their leap towards the most promising coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, recently announced by Pfizer-BioNTech.

In his latest announcement, NZ Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said, “Government has purchased 1.5 million doses (subject to it having completed trial successfully)”.

The diplomat also mentioned that the delivery of the vaccine could be as early as Q1 2021.

FX implications

NZD/USD fails to cheer the risk-positive news as it declines to 0.6819 by press of early Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the quote also ignores New Zealand’s better than forecast Electronic Card Retail Sales for October. The pair traders seem to consolidate the gains from the March 2019 high ahead of China inflation data.