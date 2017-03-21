Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
US Dollar Index
GOLD
OIL
New Zealand GDT Price Index rose from previous -6.3% to 1.7%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
New Zealand GDT Price Index rose from previous -6.3% to 1.7%
FXStreet
|
16 minutes ago
US stock edge up at open, Nasdaq hits fresh record highs
FXStreet
|
24 minutes ago
AUD/USD inching closer to multi-month tops
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
USD/CHF slides to fresh multi-week lows near 0.9940 level
FXStreet
|
51 minutes ago
NZD/USD scope for a test of 0.7085 – UOB
FXStreet
|
52 minutes ago
US: Focus on housing data this week – Natixis
FXStreet
|
13:14 GMT
EUR/USD further upside likely – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
13:09 GMT
US: Philly Fed non-manufacturing activity index advanced to 35.4 from 29.3
FXStreet
|
13:02 GMT
GBP/USD sticks to UK CPI-led strong gains to monthly highs
FXStreet
|
12:58 GMT
United States Redbook index (MoM) remains at -0.6% in March 17
FXStreet
|
12:56 GMT
United States Redbook index (YoY) dipped from previous 1.3% to 1.2% in March 17
FXStreet
|
12:55 GMT
Canada: Retail sales were up in every province in January
FXStreet
|
12:52 GMT
Prospects for US–China trade deal - BNPP
FXStreet
|
12:47 GMT
US: The current-account deficit decreased to 2.4% of GDP
FXStreet
|
12:44 GMT
USD/CAD breaks below 1.3300 post-Retail Sales
FXStreet
|
12:40 GMT
Canada Retail Sales ex Autos (MoM): 1.7% (January) vs -0.3%
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
Canada Retail Sales (MoM) up to 2.2% in January from previous -0.5%
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Current Account above expectations ($-128.2B) in 4Q: Actual ($-112.4B)
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Canada: Retail Sales up 2.2% MoM in January
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Eurozone: Expect a huge demand for TLTRO’s final operation - Natixis
FXStreet
|
12:25 GMT
Load More content ...