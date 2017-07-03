Skip to main content
By
FXStreet Team
New Zealand GDT Price Index: -6.3% vs previous -3.2%
FXStreet
|
14:32 GMT
USD/JPY challenging 50-DMA strong barrier near 114.15 level
FXStreet
|
14:27 GMT
AUD/USD neutral, could slip back to 0.7510 – UOB
FXStreet
|
14:26 GMT
New Zealand GDT Price Index declined to -6% from previous -3.2%
FXStreet
|
14:26 GMT
EUR/USD under pressure near 1.0560
FXStreet
|
14:15 GMT
Canadian exports reach record high in January
FXStreet
|
14:12 GMT
NZ - change in GDT Price Index -6.30% (prev. -3.20%)
FXStreet
|
14:02 GMT
USD/CAD holding steady above 1.3400 handle post-data
FXStreet
|
14:02 GMT
United States Redbook index (MoM) declined to -0.8% in March 3 from previous 0.7%
FXStreet
|
13:57 GMT
United States Redbook index (YoY) declined to 1% in March 3 from previous 1.4%
FXStreet
|
13:56 GMT
Gold remains bearish post trade balance data from the United States
FXStreet
|
13:52 GMT
USD/RUB challenging lows near 58.00
FXStreet
|
13:47 GMT
USD/CHF hits nearly two-month high around mid-1.0100s
FXStreet
|
13:36 GMT
Canada Imports rose from previous $45.52B to $45.64B in January
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Trade Balance in line with forecasts ($-48.5B) in January
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
Canada International Merchandise Trade registered at $0.81B above expectations ($0.7B) in January
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
Canada Exports climbed from previous $46.44B to $46.45B in January
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
Greece must decide if it wants to stay in eurozone - German FinMin Schaeuble
FXStreet
|
13:08 GMT
Canada: Looking for a narrowing of the trade surplus to $0.40bn in January - TDS
FXStreet
|
13:06 GMT
USD/JPY still targets the 115.00 area – UOB
FXStreet
|
13:05 GMT
Load More content ...