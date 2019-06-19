New Zealand GDP: Quarterly rise 0.6% (2.5% annual/a beat kiwi rallies 20 pips)

New Zealand Q1 GDP has been released in line with expectations.
The market was expecting a 0.6% quarterly rise (2.4% annual). The prior was 0.6% quarterly (2.3% annual).
The data arrived as follows:
- Quarterly rise 0.6% (2.5% annual/a 0.1% beat).
"Key partial Q1 indicators have been a mixed bag: solid but slowing retail sales volumes, modest wholesale trade, very strong building work, but soft ex-primary manufacturing. We are likely to see a very weak per capita GDP outturn, as Statistics NZ’s new methodology for estimating net migration suggests the population grew strongly in Q1. We can expect more volatility and greater revisions in per capita GDP as a result of the very large revisions evident in reported net migration for the best part of a year under the new methodology," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
About the Gross Domestic Product
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by New Zealand. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of New Zealand economic activity and health. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish) for the NZD.
FX implications
The NZD will find some support on the data being in line on the quarter but higher on the yearly and has rallied 20 pips to 0.6556 on the knee jerk.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates its post-Fed gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200 but off highs. The Fed has warned about uncertainties and has opened the door to rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is waiting for incoming data ahead of the next decision.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2650 after the Fed
GBP/USD has extended its gains after the Fed has opened the door to a rate cut. The USD is retreating. The Conservative Contest saw the elimination of Rory Stewart. Further votes are due on Thursday.
USD/JPY drops to test 108.00 as Fed sends US Dollar to the downside
The USD/JPY pair fell from 108.35 to 108.02, reaching the lowest level since June 7 after the FOMC meeting.
Gold rallies to test five year highs again on FOMC ready to act
Gold continues to move higher along the 50-4HR MA and the testing five-year long resistance line, buoyed by prospects of an easing Fed with plenty of geopolitical risk left on the table, despite a recent development on the trade war issue.
Bank of Japan Rate Decision Preview: Certainty and then some
The Bank of Japan is universally expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged Thursday in Tokyo, though the global central bank tilt towards easing could spur action from a reluctant Governor Kuroda later in the year.