New Zealand formally launches free trade talks with Britain

New Zealand government said in a statement on Wednesday, it has formally launched free trade talks with Britain, per Reuters

Additional headlines

"The first round of talks to take place by video conference from mid-July."

"The deal will work towards the removal of trade tariffs."

Market reaction

Amid the downbeat market mood and RBNZ Governor Orr hinting at a possibility of negative rates, NZD/USD ignores the above headlines and drop 0.20% to print daily lows of 0.6431.

The risk currency, GBP, is also feeling the pull of the gravity as the US dollar regains ground broadly amid intensifying coronavirus fears. The cable sheds 0.22% to near 1.2540 region.