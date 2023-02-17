New Zealand Finmin Robertson: There is evidence that inflation has peaked

New Zealand Financial Minister Robertson said events will exacerbate a slowdown in the economy and that is evidence that inflation has peaked.
More to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slides below 0.6900 as RBA talks fail to overcome hawkish Fed bets
AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday bottom around 0.6870 as it prints a three-day losing streak following a failed recovery from the six-week low. The Aussie pair takes clues from the hawkish Fed bets while hesitating in praising Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe’s readiness for higher rates.
EUR/USD bears keep the reins at six-week low as ECB appears less hawkish than Fed
EUR/USD renews intraday low around 1.0660 as bears cheer a three-day losing streak at the lowest levels since early January. In doing so, the major currency pair justifies the broad US Dollar gains.
Gold lower lows maintain $1,800 at sight
XAU/USD braces for the third consecutive weekly loss as it holds lower grounds near $1,835 during early Friday morning. The major catalyst for the yellow metal’s latest losses could be linked to the United States economics which renew hawkish bias for the Federal Reserve (Fed).
SEC charges Terraform Labs and CEO Do Kwon for orchestrating “multi billion dollar” crypto fraud
Terraform Labs, and its CEO, Do Kwon, were the highlights of Q2 and Q3 in 2022. The decentralized finance ecosystem collapsing led to the crypto market experiencing its first contagion before the events of FTX. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is finally taking action against the perpetrators.
US economy shows signs of cooling
Investors continue to heavily debate the Fed's next few moves as the US economy shows few signs of cooling. On top of higher-than-expected job gains in January as well as inflation delivered by the Consumer Price Index on Tuesday, Wall Street is now digesting stronger than expected Retail Sales.