New Zealand Finance Minister Robertson: Looking at more support for firms and households

New Zealand Finance Minister Robertson has crossed the wires saying that they are looking at more support for firms and households.

Key comments

We must take the opportunity to reset our economy.

The news falls in line with new COVID-19 cases in NZ and an economy that relies heavily on tourism. There are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced on Wednesday. Six of the new cases are confirmed while 14 are probable. New Zealand's overall total of confirmed and probable cases now stands at 1386. There have been no additional deaths, the country's death toll remaining at nine. As of today 728 people have recovered from the virus. Thirteen people are hospitalised, with three patients in the ICU. Two, one in North Shore Hospital and one in Dunedin Hospital, are in a critical condition.