New Zealand faces negative growth amid lockdown fears - The Telegraph

New Zealand’s strict covid lockdown strategy is likely to drag the economic growth back into the negative zone. The Telegraph reports.
Key takeaways
“The crackdown following the emergence of several new cases stokes fears of stop-start lockdowns.”
“Forecasters warned that an extended lockdown will trigger a tumble in quarterly GDP.”
“The "zero Covid" strategy swung back into action this week after the first community case in six months forced the entire country into a three-day lockdown. “
“Auckland, the biggest city, and the coastal town of Coromandel will be in lockdown for seven days.”
