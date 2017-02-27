Skip to main content
New Zealand Exports declined to $3.91B in January from previous $4.38B
New Zealand Trade Balance (MoM) declined to $-285M in January from previous $-41M
Feb 27, 21:46 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 21:46 GMT
New Zealand Exports declined to $3.91B in January from previous $4.38B
Feb 27, 21:46 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 21:46 GMT
New Zealand Trade Balance (YoY) declined to $-3.47B in January from previous $-3.2B
Feb 27, 21:46 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 21:46 GMT
New Zealand Imports down to $4.19B in January from previous $4.42B
Feb 27, 21:46 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 21:46 GMT
USD/CAD bounces off lows 70-pips; 10yr treasury recovers towards 2.36%
Feb 27, 20:41 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 20:41 GMT
Forex today: Dollar strikes back, 10y recover from multi-week lows
Feb 27, 20:20 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 20:20 GMT
Gold vs. US dollar; Challenging 200-DMA vs. Neutral near 100
Feb 27, 19:48 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 19:48 GMT
USD/JPY rallies hard towards 112.80
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 19:23 GMT
USD/CHF: return to crossover level could be bought
Feb 27, 19:02 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 19:02 GMT
NZD/USD: bears taking back control testing bull's commitments at 0.7200
Feb 27, 18:49 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 18:49 GMT
USD/HUF remains well offered
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 18:02 GMT
USD/CAD short-term technicals: neutral-bullish - Scotiabank
Feb 27, 17:55 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 17:55 GMT
Fed's Kaplan: Sooner rather than later means in the "near future"
Feb 27, 17:43 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 17:43 GMT
EURUSD interbank: tracking the spread, a sell on rallies
Feb 27, 17:41 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 17:41 GMT
Guajardo: "Mexico is the U.S. 2nd largest commodity and manufacturing buyer" - Bloomberg
Feb 27, 17:20 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 17:20 GMT
Yen comes with mixed sentiment fundamentally - Scotiabank
Feb 27, 17:00 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 17:00 GMT
GBP/USD: bulls eye key resistance through 1.2480/90
Feb 27, 16:53 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 16:53 GMT
United States 6-Month Bill Auction remains at 0.67%
Feb 27, 16:52 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 16:52 GMT
United States 3-Month Bill Auction dipped from previous 0.535% to 0.515%
Feb 27, 16:52 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 16:52 GMT
Fed's Kaplan: There is still jobs market slack
Feb 27, 16:25 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 16:25 GMT
Load More content ...