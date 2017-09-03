Skip to main content
New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales (YoY): 2.6% (February) vs previous 5.6%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
23 minutes ago
Wall Street recovers led by energy shares
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
Forex today: ECB delivered a less dovish outcome, bullish for EUR
FXStreet
|
20:26 GMT
Gold extends slide, $1200 in sight
FXStreet
|
20:09 GMT
GBP/USD: still bearish and target below 1.2000 in next weeks - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
19:30 GMT
EUR/USD recovers from a 3-day slide after ECB, before NFP
FXStreet
|
19:27 GMT
U.S. Treasury yields extend rise, 10-year yield breaks above 2.6%
FXStreet
|
19:20 GMT
United States 30-Year Bond Auction increased to 3.17% from previous 3.005%
FXStreet
|
19:18 GMT
There is a danger of national borders returning around the world - German FinMin Schaeuble
FXStreet
|
19:14 GMT
EUR/JPY: breaks multiple key daily moving averages, eyes 122 handle
FXStreet
|
19:10 GMT
U.S. Treasury bill market poised for high volatility
FXStreet
|
19:04 GMT
Argentina Consumer Price Index (MoM) climbed from previous 1.3% to 2.5% in February
FXStreet
|
19:01 GMT
USD/CAD rally continues, consolidates above 1.3500
FXStreet
|
18:50 GMT
US: Layoffs fall in February, another sign pointing to a strong NFP
FXStreet
|
18:44 GMT
Do not expect a change in the current EU policy in the Netherlands - Nomura
FXStreet
|
18:31 GMT
China's exports on the radar, contracting but not concerning - UOB
FXStreet
|
18:06 GMT
IFOP Poll: Macron to beat Le Pen in second round
FXStreet
|
18:03 GMT
USD/CHF can't pull away from daily lows
FXStreet
|
17:59 GMT
EUR/GBP stuck around 0.87 post ECB, watching politics from here
FXStreet
|
17:47 GMT
China: Downside inflation surprise in February, tightening still expected - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
17:33 GMT
Load More content ...