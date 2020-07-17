New Zealand: CPI to be around 1.5% in 2020 and 1.6% in 2021 – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann assessed the latest inflation figures in New Zealand and prospects for the next months.
Key Quotes
“Consumer prices in New Zealand were down 0.5% q/q in the second quarter of 2020, as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices. The latest reading was a tad better than the -0.6% q/q expected, but way below the 0.8% q/q print in the three months prior. This was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 quarter when a drop of 0.5% was also registered.”
“Annual inflation was at 1.5% y/y compared to 2.5% y/y in the first quarter of 2020, but beating estimates for an annual rise of 1.3% y/y. Still, this is a setback for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which has spent almost a decade trying to get inflation above the middle of its 1%-3% target band. Increased prices for rent, and cigarettes and tobacco were partly offset by lower petrol prices. Meanwhile, consumer prices excluding food, fuel and energy rose 1.9% y/y, slowing from 2.3% y/y in the first quarter, whilst other measures of underlying inflation were softer.”
“The month of June was a period of high uncertainty due to COVID-19. At the same time, a rent freeze was introduced in New Zealand for existing tenancies, but not new tenancies. This made estimating rent change more difficult than usual. The RBNZ has already responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by slashing interest rates to a record low of 0.25% and launching a massive NZD60bn bond-buying campaign. Growth has clearly rebounded in the last month as the country all but eliminated the virus allowing a re-opening of the economy. But with unemployment set to rise and wages soft, the outlook is a subdued one. We expect overall headline CPI to remain comfortably in the lower end of the 1-3% target band, at 1.5% and 1.6% for 2020 and 2021, respectively.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.14 amid critical EU Summit, weak US data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1430 ahead of the critical EU Summit discussing the recovery fund. US UoM Consumer Confidence missed with 73.2 in July. COVID-19 statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.25 as Johnson warns of new coronavirus waves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, pressured after BOE Governor Bailey reiterated the bank's commitment to low rates. PM Johnson announced further steps to open the economy but warned of new COVID-19 waves.
Stellar shines, ETH/BTC bracing for a fall
Mass industry adoption of blockchain technology continues to Increase. The crypto market enters a sideways/downward cycle and is likely to begin August at discount prices. ETH/BTC could fall more than 5% in the next month.
Gold hits fresh session tops, inching back closer to $1810 level
Gold continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1806-07 region. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by a positive mood around the global equity markets.
WTI looks for a firm direction around $41 after snapping two-day winning streak
WTI fades upside momentum from $40.69 but remains positive for the third day in the week. The black gold reversed from the highest in three weeks the previous day. Though, sellers seem unconvinced amid a lack of major catalysts.