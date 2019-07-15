- New Zealand CPI in line with expectations, 0.6% Q/Q & 1.7% Y/Y.
- Annual Housing and household utilities increased 2.8 percent, with rentals for housing up 2.5 percent.
- Annual Food prices increased 1.1 percent, with restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food up 3.3 percent.
Consumer Price Index data has arrived and was expected to have risen by 0.6% quarter on quarter, (QoQ),1.7% year on year, (YoY), which would be in line with RBNZ forecasts, with much of the Q2 rise due to higher fuel prices.
The data has arrived as follows:
- 0.6% vs 0.6% expected 0.1% and previous QoQ/ Q2.
- 1.7% vs 1.7% expected 1.5% and previous YoY/Q2.
Quarterly change
In the June 2019 quarter compared with the March 2019 quarter, the CPI rose 0.6 percent (up 0.5 percent with seasonal adjustment).
- Housing and household utilities rose 0.7 percent, influenced by higher prices for rentals for housing (up 1.0 percent).
- Food prices rose 0.6 percent, influenced by higher prices for restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food (up 1.4 percent).
- Household contents and services rose 2.5 percent, influenced by higher prices for furniture and furnishings (up 4.8 percent).
- Transport rose 0.6 percent, influenced by higher prices for petrol (up 5.8 percent).
Annual change
From the June 2018 quarter to the June 2019 quarter, the CPI inflation rate was 1.7 percent.
- Housing and household utilities increased 2.8 percent, with rentals for housing up 2.5 percent, purchase of housing up 3.5 percent, and local authority rates up 5.1 percent.
- Alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 3.5 percent, with cigarettes and tobacco up 7.7 percent.
- Food prices increased 1.1 percent, with restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food up 3.3 percent.
About the Consumer Price Index
Consumer Price Index released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of NZD is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a low reading is seen as negative.
