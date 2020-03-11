New Zealand considering extending travel ban to more countries, Kiwi unfazed

Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday, New Zealand’s government is considering extending travel restrictions to more countries outside China and Iran.

The travel ban could be now extended to Italy and South Korea.

NZD/USD jumps to test 0.6300

Amid the US economic stimulus disappointment and growing coronavirus cases worldwide, the risk sentiment has worsened in Asia and prompted a flight to safety in the US bonds.

Therefore the US dollar is dumped across the board alongside the Treasury yields, bolstering the bounce in NZD/USD back towards the 0.63 handle.