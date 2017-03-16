Skip to main content
New Zealand Business NZ PMI climbed from previous 51.6 to 55.2 in March
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
Wall Street closes in the red weighed by health care
FXStreet
|
21:10 GMT
Forex today: FOMC hangover session, dollar consolidates losses
FXStreet
|
20:33 GMT
The upside risks to inflation have increased - BoE's Forbes
FXStreet
|
20:27 GMT
EUR/JPY rises toward 122.00 on the back of a stronger euro
FXStreet
|
20:05 GMT
AUD/NZD: still targetting 1.1050 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
19:43 GMT
ECB's Praet: Banks should not wait for an increase in the interest rates to boost their profits
FXStreet
|
19:40 GMT
GBP/USD: bulls have eyes for 1.2776 December high
FXStreet
|
19:20 GMT
The ECB could also raise the deposit rate earlier than the prime rate - Nowotny
FXStreet
|
19:14 GMT
EUR/USD gains momentum on Nowotny’s comments on rate hikes
FXStreet
|
19:03 GMT
WTI testing $49 barrier amid Al-Falih comments
FXStreet
|
18:59 GMT
USD/JPY bears eye 112.00-111.59 region
FXStreet
|
18:33 GMT
US: Q1 GDP could be the weakest of the year - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
18:22 GMT
Al-Falih: Oil cuts may be extended if necessary
FXStreet
|
18:13 GMT
ECB's Praet: Underlying inflation pressures continue to remain subdued
FXStreet
|
18:07 GMT
U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin: Won't comment on euro's specific value
FXStreet
|
17:59 GMT
G20 on markets minds, but not just FX - BBH
FXStreet
|
17:57 GMT
German FinMin Schaeuble: We had an open and fair discussion about currencies
FXStreet
|
17:51 GMT
U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin: The strengthening of the dollar is a good thing in long term
FXStreet
|
17:38 GMT
USD/CAD: Fed hangover leaves CAD in a tight range, for now - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
17:18 GMT
Load More content ...