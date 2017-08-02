Skip to main content
New Zealand Building Permits s.a. (MoM) up to -7.2% in December from previous -9.2%
New Zealand Building Permits s.a. (MoM) up to -7.2% in December from previous -9.2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 21:46 GMT
RBNZ presser: NZD/USD below 200 sma on the 1hr sticks, no sign of FX intervention from Wheeler
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 21:38 GMT
Quick thoughts on RBNZ - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 20:45 GMT
House of Commons granted 'Green Light' - UK's Article 50 walking towards EU
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 20:42 GMT
AUD/NZD: breaking out to the upside after RBNZ jawboned the bird
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 20:42 GMT
EU wants to agree formula for Britain's exit bill - Reuters
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 20:13 GMT
NZD/USD: RBNZ unchanged but jawboning kiwi lower, down -0.54% on the day
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 20:08 GMT
New Zealand RBNZ Interest Rate Decision meets forecasts (1.75%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 20:02 GMT
RBNZ preview - what to expect in NZD/USD?
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 19:53 GMT
EUR/USD erases gains, unable to hold above 1.0700
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 19:52 GMT
GBP/USD: Downtrend persists, but is now mature - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 18:56 GMT
UK: Slowing growth, but above-consensus this year - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 18:53 GMT
Global economy: Is it starting to stir again? - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 18:36 GMT
EUR/GBP: testing the base of the cloud, political risks mounting to the downside?
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 18:29 GMT
Australia: RBA to be on hold during 2017 - HSBC
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 18:27 GMT
United States 10-Year Note Auction fell from previous 2.342% to 2.333%
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 18:05 GMT
Australia: Cracks are appearing in trillion-dollar debt pile- Bloomberg
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 17:56 GMT
EUR/USD: Multi-month consolidation nearing end - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 17:40 GMT
Support for Scottish independence rises - Reuters
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 17:35 GMT
NZD/USD: under pressure, below RBNZ's inflation figures fuelled highs - UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 17:30 GMT
