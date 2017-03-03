Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
FED
New Zealand Building Permits s.a. (MoM) up to 0.8% in January from previous -7.2%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
New Zealand Building Permits s.a. (MoM) up to 0.8% in January from previous -7.2%
FXStreet
|
Mar 05, 22:24 GMT
Economic wrap: Fed Chair Yellen rubber stamped a March hike - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Mar 05, 22:07 GMT
Weekend news wrap: Trump, European politics/banks and China
FXStreet
|
Mar 05, 22:04 GMT
Market wrap: dollar lower despite Yellen's hawkish speech - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Mar 05, 21:37 GMT
Colombia Consumer Price Index (YoY) dipped from previous 5.47% to 5.18% in February
FXStreet
|
Mar 05, 02:02 GMT
Has the correction in USD/SEK run its course?
FXStreet
|
Mar 03, 23:06 GMT
EUR/USD short-term extreme overbought
FXStreet
|
Mar 03, 23:05 GMT
Australia CFTC AUD NC net positions climbed from previous $33.5K to $51.9K
FXStreet
|
Mar 03, 22:29 GMT
United States CFTC Oil NC net positions down to 525.3K from previous 556.6K
FXStreet
|
Mar 03, 22:29 GMT
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC net positions: £-70.7K vs previous £-66.4K
FXStreet
|
Mar 03, 22:29 GMT
European Monetary Union CFTC EUR NC net positions climbed from previous €-58.3K to €-51.2K
FXStreet
|
Mar 03, 22:29 GMT
United States CFTC USD NC net positions: $86.6K vs $30.8K
FXStreet
|
Mar 03, 22:29 GMT
United States CFTC Gold NC net positions up to $163.8K from previous $123.8K
FXStreet
|
Mar 03, 22:29 GMT
Japan CFTC JPY NC net positions increased to ¥-50K from previous ¥-50.2K
FXStreet
|
Mar 03, 22:29 GMT
Wall Street unable to end the week on a high note
FXStreet
|
Mar 03, 22:08 GMT
Odds of a US interest rate hike in March rise
FXStreet
|
Mar 03, 21:21 GMT
EUR/CHF powerful rally threated
FXStreet
|
Mar 03, 21:02 GMT
US dollar index drops further after Yellen; ends week modestly higher
FXStreet
|
Mar 03, 20:13 GMT
AUD/USD rises toward 0.7600 after Yellen signals rate hike in March
FXStreet
|
Mar 03, 19:26 GMT
Fed's Yellen: China's management of its currency has been better understood, now less volatility
FXStreet
|
Mar 03, 19:19 GMT
Load More content ...