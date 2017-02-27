Skip to main content
New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence down to 16.6 in February from previous 21.7
FXStreet
|
00:00 GMT
Japan Large Retailer's Sales up to -1.1% in January from previous -1.3%
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:54 GMT
Japan Retail Trade s.a (MoM) climbed from previous -1.7% to 0.5% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:53 GMT
Japan Industrial Production (YoY) remains unchanged at 3.2% in March
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:52 GMT
Japan Industrial Production (MoM) registered at -0.8%, below expectations (0.3%) in March
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:50 GMT
Japan Retail Trade (YoY) registered at 1% above expectations (0.9%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:50 GMT
United Kingdom Gfk Consumer Confidence meets expectations (-6) in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:49 GMT
AUD/NZD: target 1.0635 ahead of 1.0770 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:46 GMT
AUD/USD stabalised on 20-d sma, below 0.77 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:43 GMT
EUR/SEK momentum shifts to upside
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:01 GMT
Commodities higher overnight - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 22:48 GMT
NZD/USD making fresh lows below 0.7200 with big miss in trade balance
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 22:39 GMT
Trump providing clues ahead of Congress - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 22:01 GMT
Economic wrap: a busy day ahead - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 21:56 GMT
Wall Street closed with yet further record consecutive gains
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 21:51 GMT
New Zealand Trade Balance (MoM) declined to $-285M in January from previous $-41M
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 21:46 GMT
New Zealand Exports declined to $3.91B in January from previous $4.38B
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 21:46 GMT
New Zealand Trade Balance (YoY) declined to $-3.47B in January from previous $-3.2B
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 21:46 GMT
New Zealand Imports down to $4.19B in January from previous $4.42B
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 21:46 GMT
USD/CAD bounces off lows 70-pips; 10yr treasury recovers towards 2.36%
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 20:41 GMT
