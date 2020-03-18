New York Mayor De Blasio: NY reports 300 new coronavirus cases, 923 total cases

According to a source in the NY Times, New York Mayor De Blasio said that the city now 923 cases of coronavirus, up from 644 in the American morning.
He noted that the number of cases surged by 300 during the day.
- Coronavirus update: S. Korea confirms 93 new cases, US, Canada likely to suspend non-essential travel
Market reaction
The risk sentiment is deteriorating in Asia this Wednesday, as the rapid spread of the virus internationally remains a huge concern that seems to overshadow the global economic relief measures announced to fight the pandemic.
The Asian equities are a mixed bag while the US equity futures lose over 3%. The US dollar is correcting across the board after the recent upsurge. USD/JPY stalled the relief rally just at 108.00, now looking to test the 107 handle.
