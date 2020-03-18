New York may need military assistance amid coronavirus crisis, says mayor, stocks negative

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has said that he may need assistance from the military amid the coronavirus crisis. The number of confirmed cases has reached 923 and a surge in infections is projected.

America's largest city is the financial capital of the world and seeing soldiers on the streets may add to the risk-off sentiment. Stocks are on the back foot.

The Federal government is set to introduce a broad fiscal stimulus plan that may exceed one trillion dollars. Lockdowns are taking a severe toll on the economies of developed nations.

The global number of Covid-19 cases has topped 200,000 and the death toll is over 8,000.