New York Fed survey: US consumer inflation expectations drop again - Reuters

The US consumers' inflation expectations maintained the downward trajectory, with household estimates for short-term expectations hitting the lowest ever in a New York Federal Reserve survey, according to Reuters News.
The median inflation outlook for the next year dropped by 0.2 percentage point to 2.3%. That is the lowest reading since the New York Fed launched its monthly survey in 2013. The median three-year outlook for inflation remained unchanged at 2.4% in October.
The sustained side in inflation expectations witnessed this year may force the Federal Reserve to take action.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teasing double top breakdown
EUR/USD's pullback from highs near 1.1180 has established a double top pattern on the daily chart. The pair is currently trading around the neckline support of 1.1073. A close below that level would confirm breakdown and open the doors for 1.0966.
GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle inside triangle above 200-day SMA
GBP/USD stays inside a three-week-old symmetrical triangle formation while taking rounds to 1.2883 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Strong RSI, quote’s sustained trading beyond 200-day SMA keep buyers hopeful.
USD/JPY: Bears attack 109.00 amid souring risk sentiment
With risk-off trades back in vogue amid potential risks to the US-China Phase One trade deal, the demand for the safe-haven Yen is on the rise, now pushing USD/JPY lower to test the 109 handle, as markets ignored the poor Japanese Services PMI and BOJ minutes.
Gold: Sidelined after biggest single-day drop since Sept. 25
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,486 at press time, having dropped by 1.74% on Tuesday to register its biggest single-day drop since Sept. 25. The metal faced selling pressure on Tuesday.
USD/CNH below 7.00 for the first time since Aug. 5
The CNH is being quoted less than 7 per US dollar for the first time since Aug. 5 and there is scope for further appreciation, as per the USD/CNH technical chart. The pair closed below the 100-day MA on Tuesday.