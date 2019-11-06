New York Fed survey: US consumer inflation expectations drop again - Reuters

The US consumers' inflation expectations maintained the downward trajectory, with household estimates for short-term expectations hitting the lowest ever in a New York Federal Reserve survey, according to Reuters News.

The median inflation outlook for the next year dropped by 0.2 percentage point to 2.3%. That is the lowest reading since the New York Fed launched its monthly survey in 2013. The median three-year outlook for inflation remained unchanged at 2.4% in October.

The sustained side in inflation expectations witnessed this year may force the Federal Reserve to take action.

