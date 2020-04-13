New York Fed says it will reduce the frequency of some repo operations – NY Fed website.
Key notes
- Says it will conduct one overnight repo operation per day in the morning beginning may 4 and remove the afternoon overnight repo operation
- Says it will continue to conduct one-month repo operations once per week
Statement Regarding Repurchase Operations
The Open Market Trading Desk (the Desk) at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has released the schedule of large-scale overnight and term repurchase agreement (repo) operations for the monthly period from April 14, 2020 through May 13, 2020.
The Desk intends to reduce the frequency of some repo operations during this monthly period in light of more stable repo market conditions. Beginning on Monday, May 4, 2020, the Desk intends to return to regularly conducting one overnight repo operation per day in the morning, and to remove the afternoon overnight repo operation. In addition, the frequency of three-month repo operations will be reduced to once every two weeks from once a week. The Desk will continue to conduct one-month repo operations once per week.
The Desk will continue to adjust repo operations as appropriate to ensure that the supply of reserves remains ample and to support the smooth functioning of short-term U.S. dollar funding markets, consistent with the FOMC directive to the Desk.
Detailed information on the schedule and parameters of term and overnight repo operations are provided on the Repurchase Agreement Operational Details page.
The Fed's liquidity injections had helped to keep the cost of borrowing down in repo funding markets, stabilising the US dollar with recent take-up of the Fed's operations falling sharply.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD post modest losses despite the dollar’s weakness
The greenback was among the weakest currencies at the beginning of the week, although the shared currency was unable to attract buyers. EUR/USD capped by sellers around 1.0950.
AUD/USD extends rally amid gold’s demand
The Aussie rallied against its American rival, with AUD/USD surpassing 0.6400 as soaring gold prices fueled demand for the commodity-linked currency. Gold trades at its highest since November 2012.
We have an OPEC+ deal
OPEC+ members met once again yesterday to try to finalise a deal. The sticking point had been Mexico not willing to accept its allocated cut. However the group has now agreed on the deal, and cuts are set to go ahead.
Gold jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,711 on Monday boosted by risk-off flows.
WTI: OPEC+ has not done enough and Trump knows it
The price of oil has been in a chop on Easter Monday with European still out on holidays and the US thinner than usual and less volume going through, despite the weekend's news of an OPEC+ accord on a production cut.