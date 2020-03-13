New York confirms 96 new coronavirus cases, Germany’s cases jump nearly 50%

The New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday, the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in New York rose by 96 to 421.

Meanwhile, 50 of the cases hospitalized while 18 are in intensive care.

Separately, Germany reported a nearly 50% jump in the cases. The Robert Koch Institute said that count has risen by 671 to 3062.

French Health Ministry reported a 28% rise in the virus cases from 2876 to 3661.