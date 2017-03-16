New US administration brings some uncertainty to G20 talks -German FinMin Schaeuble

New US administration brings some uncertainty to G20 talks -German FinMin SchaeubleBy Haresh Menghani
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was quoted saying, via LiveSquawk, that new US administration brings some uncertainty to G20 talks.
Additional headlines (via LiveSquawk):
• Will ask US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin in talks in Berlin on Thursday to clarify US plans on tax, trade policies
• G20 meeting could leave out trade issue due to differences with US
• G20 communique should send message that international cooperation continues at a time of growing geopolitical risks
• G20 rejection of foreign exchange rate manipulation likely to remain in final communique
• US considerations about border adjustment tax not yet final, prefer US to stay on path of international cooperation
• Does not expect US to roll back all the financial market regulations it has introduced
• US should also have an interest in completing negotiations of Basel III banking rules
• Weaker Euro would likely push up inflation in Euro-zone
• Does not expect much to be agreed in short-term on financial transaction tax, neither in Europe nor globally