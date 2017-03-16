New US administration brings some uncertainty to G20 talks -German FinMin Schaeuble

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was quoted saying, via LiveSquawk, that new US administration brings some uncertainty to G20 talks.

Additional headlines (via LiveSquawk):

• Will ask US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin in talks in Berlin on Thursday to clarify US plans on tax, trade policies

• G20 meeting could leave out trade issue due to differences with US

• G20 communique should send message that international cooperation continues at a time of growing geopolitical risks

• G20 rejection of foreign exchange rate manipulation likely to remain in final communique

• US considerations about border adjustment tax not yet final, prefer US to stay on path of international cooperation

• Does not expect US to roll back all the financial market regulations it has introduced

• US should also have an interest in completing negotiations of Basel III banking rules

• Weaker Euro would likely push up inflation in Euro-zone

• Does not expect much to be agreed in short-term on financial transaction tax, neither in Europe nor globally