New South Wales Health Dpt: 10 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hour period

The Guardian reports that New South Wales Health Department has reported10 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hour period.

Four of those cases were in hotel quarantine. Three were associated with The Crossroads Hotel outbreak, and three more are still under investigation.

On the cases that are still under investigation, Chant says:

Obviously, we are concerned, when we find cases that can’t be linked back, because it does indicate we have missed a chain. So we’ll be re-interviewing cases and trying to ascertain any contact points and updating the community about additional actions.

Market implications

Markets will be concerned more for the following:

However, there is optimism that a vaccine will be ready in the next months as the race pace son at warp speed.

Today, there have been a number of headlines adding to the week's positive reports from nations around the world making positive headway with trials.

More immediate risks for the currency come with today's data from both Australia jobs and China Gross Domestic Product.