New Japanese PM unlikely to add to existing stimulus - ANZ

According to analysts at ANZ, Japan's new Prime Minister (PM) is unlikely to make significant changes to the policies of the outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Key quote

We do not expect Abe's successor to add anything meaningful to this stimulus in the current fiscal year. Small targeted public works programs are possible if Japan's economy fails to gather greater momentum in the coming months.

The Liberal Democrat Party (LDP) will hold its leadership election on Sept. 14. Yoshihide Suga, the current Cabinet Secretary, is the strong favorite to beat lawmaker Shigeru Ishiba and the former minister of foreign affairs Fumio Kishida to be the next prime minister. All candidates support Abenomics.