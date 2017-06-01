New China options to pave way for open commodities trading - FT

FT reports comments from Li Zhengqiang, chairman of the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), speaking on the introduction of commodities options contracts.

Mr. Li noted, “We [in China] are behind international markets because we have too few tools, too few products,” adding that introducing more products and new instruments like options will help hedge risk, not add to it.

Regulators approved the launch of the country’s first commodities options last month. The regulatory approval comes after surge in volumes and volatility in 2016.