Netherlands: VVD set to win elections after exit poll results - TDS

According to the analysts at TDS, with VVD set to win elections after exit poll results, the other less important question is that given the more splintered voting, whether Rutte’s VVD party will actually be able to form a coalition to govern, and it looks like that should work out okay as well.

Key Quotes

“The results will not be known soon as it usually takes 2-3 months for the Dutch to form a coalition government.”

“With populism taking a back seat, markets should feel safer heading into the French elections with a little less worry about the prospects for a Le Pen win.”