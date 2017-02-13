Skip to main content
Netherlands, The Retail Sales (YoY) down to 3.9% in December from previous 7.2%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 05:31 GMT
China SAFE: Will not go backwards on FX policy, nor return to old capital controls
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 05:30 GMT
Oil: The darkest hour is just before the dawn – GS
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 05:19 GMT
AUD/USD fades the risk-on rally, neutral near 0.7660
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 05:04 GMT
Leveraged Funds net long NZD and CAD positioning rose - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 04:31 GMT
US’ biggest creditors dump treasuries in warning to Trump - BBG
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 04:25 GMT
Gold to get its kick out of geopolitics – HSBC
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 04:02 GMT
EUR/USD heading towards 1.0480 - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 04:02 GMT
USD/JPY struggles to rise back above 114
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 03:56 GMT
NZD/USD rebounds from 38.2% fib, jumps above 0.72 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 03:54 GMT
USD/JPY should return towards 115.30 – Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 03:27 GMT
Fiscal constraints on the US political agenda – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 03:19 GMT
GBP/USD could correct to 1.18 in coming months – Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 03:16 GMT
The Week Ahead - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 03:11 GMT
Copper jumps above monthly 50-MA, trades at 20-month high
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 02:58 GMT
Japan’s Suga flags possible UN Security Council meeting
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 02:54 GMT
EUR/USD: Bears eye a break below 1.0600 amid risk-on
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 02:48 GMT
Nikkei clocks 4-1/2 week high
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 02:39 GMT
UAE EnergyMin: "We are expecting to see more commitments in the months to come"
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 02:24 GMT
Japan’s Ishihara: Expect economic stimulus to start having impact from April-June
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 02:15 GMT
