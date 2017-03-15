Netherlands: Expect PVV led by Geert Wilders to perform well – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that an event in the euro area today is the Dutch election for the lower house of parliament on Wednesday and on line with the general populist mood in Europe, they expect the far-right Freedom Party (PVV) led by Geert Wilders to perform well and believe it could become the largest faction in the lower house.

“However, as other parties have ruled out forming a governing coalition with it, we do not think the PVV will be able to form a government. Instead, a lengthy coalition-building process would start and it could take several months to form a new government, which, in our view, would be likely to consist of a coalition of at least five centre-right and centre-left parties. Even if the PVV were somehow able to gain sufficient seats to form a government, it would still be very difficult to hold a binding referendum on EU membership.”