Netherlands: Do not expect populist, anti-immigration and anti-EU PVV to become part of any government – Goldman Sachs

According to the analysts at Goldman Sachs, the Netherlands is holding an election today and they do not expect then populist, anti-immigration and anti-EU PVV to become part of any government.

Key Quotes

“We expect a protracted period of negotiations among ﬁve or six parties to form a coalition government. While this would be a market-friendly outcome insofar as it dampens stability risks to the Euro area, the new coalition government is likely to be fractured and less cohesive than recent Dutch administrations.”