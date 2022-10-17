- Netflix is due to launch its advertising tier shortly for $6.99 per month.
- Netflix reports earnings on Tuesday after the close.
- NFLX stock is down over 60% year to date.
Everyone loves a bargain, and Netflix (NFLX) is certainly offering a discount to investors. A reduction to the tune of 60% would usually be snapped up by shoppers, but in the case of NFLX stock, the large discount is still failing to attract much buying interest. Will the imminent release of earnings and the launch of its advertising tier change the investment thesis in the minds of investors? With the market backdrop remaining challenging, that may prove difficult, but there may be a short-term bounce to end the year as we approach earnings season to be followed by midterm elections. Stocks tend to like midterms and historically perform well following them.
Netflix stock news
Netflix will report earnings on Thursday after the close. Consensus earnings per share (EPS) forecasts are at $2.17, while revenue is expected to reach $7.85 billion. Earnings releases have not been kind to NFLX stock of late. Last time out was good with the stock bouncing higher, but in April Netflix stock collapsed 35% following earnings. As long-time critics of just how optimistic Wall Street analysts are, we note a report from Seeking Alpha. Netflix has been downgraded 29 times for EPS and 36 times for revenue, but those optimistic analysts still have a buy rating on the stock. Investors will also look for more info on the new advertising tier during the earnings conference call. We now know that the tier will cost $6.99, and guidance for subscriber growth from this new tier will be key. Netflix is expected to show subscriber growth of 1 million for the period.
The streaming giant has certainly rerated as investors are no longer willing to pay such a premium when the explosive growth phase is over. This stock has seen its P/E collapse in line with price this year.
Netflix (NFLX) P/E ratio
Netflix stock forecast
Netflix has been trying to bottom and has traded in a sideways range since August, so earnings could provide the catalysts for a breakout. As mentioned I believe the risk-reward lies in an upside surprise. Netflix has suffered this year already, and a lot of bad news can be assumed to already be in the price. Technically, a break higher would target $333, the earnings gap from April. There is a natural volume gap as a result. Breaking $214 will lead Netflix toward $165.90 and likely see a move to make a fresh yearly low.
Netflix daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.1300 on UK's Hunt fiscal U-turn
GBP/USD is clinging to gains around 1.1300, as investors assess UK Chancellor Hunt's fiscal statement. Hunt reversed almost all tax measures announced on Sept 23. The US dollar recovers some ground ahead of the Wall Street open.
EUR/USD stays afloat around 0.9750 amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading at around 0.9750, as bulls retain control in the European after a two-week downtrend. The pair cheers the broad US dollar weakness amid a sluggish start to the week. Buyers have a tough road ahead considering the optimism over Fed’s next move.
Gold clings to gains above $1,655 level amid weaker USD
Gold attracts some buying on the first day of a new week and reverses a major part of Friday's downfall to over a two-week low. The XAU/USD sticks to its intraday gains through the first half of the European session and is currently around the $1,657-$1,658 region.
Chainlink ready to break the internet, is CCIP a global open-source standard?
Chainlink is one of the top three altcoins according to proponents and analysts who evaluated the altcoin and its Cross Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPX QQQ): Can earnings season turn the ship or are we heading for 100bips?
Yet another hectic week to put in the history books and it looks like more interesting times ahead. We now get really into the meat of earnings season and investors remain on edge after another roller-coaster few days.