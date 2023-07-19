Netflix Stock Earnings: NFLX sinks over 5% on revenue miss, lower sales guidance

- Netflix beats EPS guidance for Q2.
- Revenue misses by $100 million.
- Q3 guidance misses consensus by $160 million.
- Q3 EPS guidance beats consensus by 9%.
Netflix (NFLX) stock sank 5% initially in the afterhours trade on Wednesday when the king of streaming missed Wall Street consensus for second-quarter revenue. Netflix reported $8.19 billion in sales – about $100 million below analyst expectations. NFLX stock dropped from $477 to $455.
On the other, hand earnings came in well above consensus. Netflix reported $3.29 in GAAP earnings per share (EPS), which beat the Wall Street average forecast by 44 cents.
Revenue rose 3% YoY and was driven by a 6% increase in average paid memberships. Total worldwide paid memberships rose 5.9 million to 238.4 million.
Netflix management guided for third-quarter revenue of $8.52 billion, which was about $160 million below the prior consensus view of analysts. However, guidance for diluted EPS came in at $3.52, about 9% above the prior consensus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD depressed ahead of key Australian data Premium
The AUD/USD pair trades below 0.6800, losing ground for a fourth consecutive day. The US Dollar managed to recover some ground despite persistent optimism. Wall Street trimming gains ahead of the close helps the Greenback.
EUR/USD struggles to recover the 1.1200 mark Premium
The EUR/USD pair finally shed some ground, bottoming on Wednesday at 1.1173. The pair, however, remains within familiar levels as subdued US Dollar demand limits the bearish potential.
Gold: XAU/USD holding on to gains after modest USD comeback Premium
Spot Gold retains its positive tone and trades not far below the psychological $2,000 mark. Market players maintain bets against the American currency as Treasury yields extend their pullback.
Ethereum competitor Solana introduces new compiler to attract developers from ETH ecosystem
Solana labs announced the launch of its new compiler, Solang. The developers behind the project are keen on attracting developers from the Ethereum ecosystem. The introduction of Solang could catalyze SOL price recovery.
Metals are to consolidate around the zero mark at best
Sectorally surging as everything not defensive advanced - but advance-decline line and new highs new lows are still very good – the key ratios keep pointing to there being more in this rally (bonds internally and stocks to bonds ratios).