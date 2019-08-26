Net long US Dollar bets drop to lowest since July 2018 - CFTC

Speculators trimmed the net long (bullish) US Dollar bets to the lowest level since July 2018 during the week ended Aug. 20, according to calculations by Reuters and US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

Key points

The net long dollar position was $13.327 billion in the week ended Aug. 20, compared with $16.7 billion in the previous week.

The latest net long dollar position has been the smallest since early July 2018.

The net long dollars have dropped for a third straight week.