Negative stance around AUD/USD remains unchanged – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group keep the bearish view unaltered around the Aussie Dollar in the near-term horizon.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “From a high of 0.6585 earlier last Friday, AUD declined before suddenly plunging to 0.6434 during NY hours. The sharp drop was however, short-lived as AUD snapped back up but still ended the day lower by -0.96% (NY close of 0.6507). The range of 151 pips is the largest 1-day range since the ‘flash crash’ in January last year. The rapid and sharp swings have resulted in a mixed outlook. For today, AUD could continue to trade in a volatile manner but is unlikely to move much out of last Friday’s range.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative view in AUD since 21 Feb (when AUD was trading at a higher level of 0.6615) and indicated that the ‘risk for AUD is on the downside towards 0.6550’. When AUD cracked 0.6550, we warned last Thursday (27 Feb, spot at 0.6545) that ‘rapid improvement in momentum suggests AUD is likely to test 0.6500 next’. Instead of ‘testing’ 0.6500, AUD crashed to a low of 0.6435 last Friday before snapping back up to close at 0.6507. The price action resembles a ‘mini flash crash’ (the 151 pips range last Friday is the largest since the flash crash in Jan last year) and while it is too early to expect the current weakness to stabilize, AUD may not be able to maintain a toe hold below the round number support of 0.6400 in the coming weeks. On the upside, only a move above 0.6610 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level for now) would indicate that current weakness has stabilized.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
