Negative interest rates in the US are unlikely any time soon – Goldman Sachs

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal

While joining the chorus of policymakers and analysts, Goldman Sachs also rules out negative interest rates from the US Federal Reserve any time soon in its latest client note.

Key quotes

Unlikely that negative rates will be implemented in the U.S. any time soon, hurdle remains high.

But the case for them has strengthened.

Skeptical that forward guidance and asset purchases can fill the gap, barring a dramatic foray into risky assets for which the Treasury (and ultimately Congress) would need to provide a lot more equity capital.

FX implications

 The news seems to have offered additional strength to the US dollar and also favored risk-tone. That said, the USD/JPY takes the bids to 107.78 whereas S&P 500 Futures reverse the early-day losses to -0.02% by the press time of the initial Asian session on Wednesday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bulls catch a breather at 10-week top above 0.6500

AUD/USD bulls catch a breather at 10-week top above 0.6500

UD/USD consolidates Tuesday’s daily gains from the highest since March 10. Broad US dollar weakness helps the Aussie pair to overcome China’s trade-negative measures.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY retraces from monthly top, still above 107.00, amid mixed clues

USD/JPY retraces from monthly top, still above 107.00, amid mixed clues

USD/JPY retreats from a five-week top amid market consolidation. US-China tussle intensifies, US President Trump tries to spread optimism but gains a little success. Japanese Machinery Orders, trade/virus headlines will be the key.

USD/JPY News

WTI slips below $32.00 despite API stockpiles draw, EIA data eyed

WTI slips below $32.00 despite API stockpiles draw, EIA data eyed

WTI extends pullback from nine-week high with an additional 1.0% loss. API weekly stockpiles drop 4.8 million barrels versus the previous build of 7.6 million barrels. US Dollar drops to a two-week low, risk-tone remains sluggish.

Oil News

Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level

Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level

Gold edged higher during the early North American session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1740 region.

Gold News

Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play

Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play

Bitcoin's dominance goal is at 60% in the medium term. Extreme mistrust is reflected in sentiment levels inappropriate to current price levels. Ripple is prone to sudden movements, but with no visibility in the direction.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures