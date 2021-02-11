Nearly 50% of UK goods exporters see Brexit trade trouble – BCC

About half the British goods exporters face difficulties in trade due to the Brexit-led revisions in trade terms with the European Union (EU) since the start of the year, a survey conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) showed on Thursday.

Key findings

“Some 49% of goods exporters said adapting to the changes had caused problems, while one in five services exporters reported issues.”

“Trading businesses – and the UK’s chances at a strong economic recovery – are being hit hard by changes at the border.”

“For some firms these concerns are existential, and go well beyond mere ‘teething problems’.”

“These timescales need to change – and the support available for businesses who are battling to adapt to new trading conditions significantly increased.”

Related reads

UK retailers lost $31 billion in sales due to coronavirus lockdown

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus