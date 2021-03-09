NCLH Stock Price: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings rebounds in anticipation of economy reopening

- NYSE:NCLH added 1.59% on Monday amidst a continuation of the global tech selloff.
- Norwegian Cruise Line bounces back after new share offering to raise capital.
- The cruise industry is experiencing a massive influx of reservations as people anticipate an end to COVID-19.
NYSE:NCLH has continued to rally after recently hitting a new 52-week high price of $34.49 as the ‘reopening’ economy hits full swing. Monday saw the NASDAQ and global tech stocks extend their losses from last week, but the cruise industry is one of many that seems to be surging as the novel coronavirus vaccine makes its way through the U.S. population. Norwegian Cruise Line gained 1.59% ahead of the closing bell and briefly hit intraday highs of $30.20 before finishing the trading session at $29.31. After the recent performance, Norwegian Cruise Line is finally outperforming the S&P 500 over the past 52-week period.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
On Friday, cruise stocks dropped as Norwegian announced a new public stock offering that would help mitigate some of the debt that has accumulated during the pandemic. Norwegian Cruise Line joins other cruise industry rivals like Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) and Royal Carribean (NYSE:RCL) which also both ran their own capital raising offerings earlier in the month. The move is a shrewd one as cruise ships have been docked and unused during the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic, and fees to maintain the ships continue to mount.
NCLH Stock forecast
Cruise companies are all reporting stark increases in reservations as people continue to plan for an impending end to travel restrictions. With an increase in vaccinations and herd immunity presumably on its way, the broader travel picture still remains unclear in terms of what will need to be implemented before setting foot on a ship or plane. While the end may be in sight for COVID-19, we may still be some ways off before global travel is once again permitted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.