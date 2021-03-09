NCLH Stock Price: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings rebounds in anticipation of economy reopening

NYSE:NCLH added 1.59% on Monday amidst a continuation of the global tech selloff.

Norwegian Cruise Line bounces back after new share offering to raise capital.

The cruise industry is experiencing a massive influx of reservations as people anticipate an end to COVID-19.

NYSE:NCLH has continued to rally after recently hitting a new 52-week high price of $34.49 as the ‘reopening’ economy hits full swing. Monday saw the NASDAQ and global tech stocks extend their losses from last week, but the cruise industry is one of many that seems to be surging as the novel coronavirus vaccine makes its way through the U.S. population. Norwegian Cruise Line gained 1.59% ahead of the closing bell and briefly hit intraday highs of $30.20 before finishing the trading session at $29.31. After the recent performance, Norwegian Cruise Line is finally outperforming the S&P 500 over the past 52-week period.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

On Friday, cruise stocks dropped as Norwegian announced a new public stock offering that would help mitigate some of the debt that has accumulated during the pandemic. Norwegian Cruise Line joins other cruise industry rivals like Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) and Royal Carribean (NYSE:RCL) which also both ran their own capital raising offerings earlier in the month. The move is a shrewd one as cruise ships have been docked and unused during the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic, and fees to maintain the ships continue to mount.

NCLH Stock forecast

Cruise companies are all reporting stark increases in reservations as people continue to plan for an impending end to travel restrictions. With an increase in vaccinations and herd immunity presumably on its way, the broader travel picture still remains unclear in terms of what will need to be implemented before setting foot on a ship or plane. While the end may be in sight for COVID-19, we may still be some ways off before global travel is once again permitted.