Natural Gas: XNG/USD bears keep $2.13 on radar ahead of EIA inventories

- Natural Gas fades the previous day’s corrective bounce off five-week low.
- Hopes of more energy demand from China contrasts with challenges to sentiment to weigh on XNG/USD price.
- Inflation headlines, EIA Natural Gas Storage Change eyed for fresh impulse as the commodity drops toward the key support.
Natural Gas (XNG/USD) price seesaws around the intraday low of $2.23, fading the previous day’s corrective bounce off a five-week low heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the energy instrument fails to cheer hopes of more demand from China amid fears of higher inflation and hawkish central bank actions, not to forget the firmer US Dollar.
News that China is up for importing 65,000 tonnes of Li liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) joins optimistic comments from China Premier Li Qiang to put a floor under the XNG/USD. “The economic situation in March is even better than in January and February,” said China’s Premier Qiang. The policymaker, however, also raised geopolitical tension by opposing trade protectionism and decoupling, which indirectly targets the US, which in turn prods the Natural Gas bulls.
On the other hand, talks that German gas pipelines are dependable again for energy transportation, after previous challenges from Russia, weigh on the XNG/USD price. Further, the majority of the central bankers defend their previous bias about inflation and hence exert downside pressure on the commodity. Additionally, International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, “Urgently need faster, more efficient mechanisms for providing debt support to vulnerable countries.” Her comments renew banking fears which eased previously.
While portraying the sentiment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) clings to mild gains while S&P 500 Futures struggled around a one-week high marked the previous day. Further, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields grind higher after teasing the bond buyers the previous day.
Moving on, Weekly Natural Gas Storage Change data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), prior -72B, could direct XNG/USD moves. Though, major attention should be given to the headlines surrounding inflation and the banking system, not to forget China, for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Natural Gas bears stay hopeful of refreshing the yearly low, currently around $2.13, unless crossing a two-week-old horizontal resistance near $2.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0850 ahead of Spanish, German inflation data
EUR/USD is recovering losses while below 1.0850 in the early European morning. The US Dollar is seeing some fresh selling across the board amid a mild improvement in risk sentiment. However, further upside in the pair appears elusive ahead of the Spanish and German inflation data.
GBP/USD regains 1.2300 amid fresh US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD is back on bids above 1.2300 in the early European session. Cable is aiming to extend renewed uptick as the US Dollar is losing the recovery momentum amid a risk reset. Focus shifts to the BoE Quarterly Bulletin, US data and Fedspeak.
Gold at a critical juncture ahead of key inflation data Premium
Gold is looking to extend the previous weakness while defending the $1,950 level so far this Thursday. The extended rebound in the United States Dollar (USD) is boding ill for the Gold price, as investors turn their attention toward incoming United States economic data.
Why this analyst's prediction of BTC capitulation in April might be wrong
Bitcoin was created as a form of independent currency that would not have to depend on the traditional financial market to dictate its value. BTC deviated from the same a while ago as it followed the stock market's lead, but following the recent crashes, the cryptocurrency seems to be back on its own.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
Inflation is seen dropping sharply across the Euro area economies in March. ECB dropped its rate hike guidance in March. Chief Lagarde said no trade-off between price and financial stability. ECB is set to hike rates by 25 bps in May as it is determined to tame inflation.