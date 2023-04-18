Natural Gas Price News: XNG/USD rebound fades near $2.44 ahead of China Q1 GDP

- Natural Gas price remains sidelined at the highest levels in a month after rising for the last two consecutive days.
- Cautious markets ahead of the key data, lack of major news prod XNG/USD traders.
- US debt ceiling plan, China Q1 GDP and the US PMI are crucial for short-term Natural Gas Price directions.
Natural Gas (XNG/USD) treads water around $2.43 as bulls run out of steam amid early Tuesday, after a two-day uptrend. In doing so, the energy instrument seesaws around the highest levels in a month amid cautious markets ahead of the key China first quarter (Q1) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The XNG/USD’s recent run-up could be linked to the risk-on mood, as well as hopes of more energy demand. With this, the energy instrument fails to justify the latest US Dollar recovery amid hawkish Fed bets and upbeat US data.
That said, a waiver of Democratic City’s Natural Gas ban renews hopes of more XNG/USD demand. “A federal appeals court ruled unanimously Monday that a natural gas ban proposed by the City of Berkeley, California, would illegally circumvent federal law,” said Fox News. On the same line, hopes of China’s gradual recovery and receding fears of recession underpin the hopes of more Natural Gas demand.
However, the US Dollar strength prods the XNG/USD bulls as the US Dollar Index (DXY) stretched Friday’s rebound from a one-year low on Monday as upbeat US data and hawkish Fed talks joined the increasing odds of another Fed rate hike in May, as well as a reduction in the market’s bets suggesting a rate cut in later 2023. The same could be true for the US Treasury bond yields as the US 10-year and two-year bod coupons printed three-day uptrend to 3.60% and 4.20% respectively.
Talking about the data, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index jumped to 10.8 for April while snapping the four-month downtrend, as well as marking the highest level since July last year. Further, the US National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) housing market index also rose for the fourth consecutive month in April to 45, versus 44 expected and prior reading. Also fueling the DXY were comments from the Fed officials as Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Monday that he wants to see more evidence of inflation settling back to target. The policymaker also added that he feels reassured by what he is seeing in the banking sector.
Furthermore, recent optimism on Wall Street and easing fears of global recession also allow the Natural Gas price to remain firmer. However, fears of warmer weather in the West and an unimpressive holiday season challenge the XNG/USD bulls.
Moving on, China’s Q1 GDP, expected 2.2% QoQ versus 0.0% prior, can offer immediate directions to the Natural Gas price ahead of the US PMIs and weekly gas inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Technical analysis
While two-month-old horizontal support puts a floor under the Natural Gas price near $2.13, the XNG/USD recovery needs validation from a downward-sloping resistance line from January 12, near $2.63, to convince buyers. That said, the recently firmer oscillators and repeated bounces off the stated horizontal support keep buyers hopeful.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD advances above 0.6700 on RBA Minutes, focus on China Q1 GDP
AUD/USD catches fresh bids and advances above the 0.6700 figure after the release of the Minutes from the RBA's April meeting. China’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and business activity data are next in focus.
EUR/USD braces a volatile action as it hovers near advancing trendline edge above 1.0900
The EUR/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a narrow range around 1.0926 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is struggling to find a direction following the footprints of the sideways US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold recovers above $1,990 as USD Index corrects gradually, Fed’s Beige Book eyed Premium
Gold price has shown a recovery move after printing an eight-day low of $1,981.02 on late Monday. The precious metal has rebounded to near $1,996.00 after a mild correction in the US Dollar Index (DXY).
SEC chair Gary Gensler's position in jeopardy as new legislation calls for his firing
While the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its Chair Gary Gensler have made a name progressing scrutiny in the crypto arena, things appear to be taking a different turn for Gensler.
What happens when the BoJ kills its yield curve control?
Japanese annual inflation has reached 3.3% as of February, which suggests that Yield Curve Control (YCC) may no longer be needed. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has faced criticism for distorting markets with the YCC while inflation has exceeded its 2% target.