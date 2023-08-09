Natural Gas Price News: Fears of higher output, risk aversion test XNG/USD bulls at six-week top near $2.85

- Natural Gas Price prods four-day uptrend at the highest levels in 1.5 months.
- Hopes of more US energy demand due to hot weather, technical breakout previously fuelled XNG/USD price.
- Chatters about higher gas output join broad risk-off mood to weigh on commodity price ahead of China inflation.
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) pares recent gains around $2.83 as bulls await China inflation data on early Wednesday. In doing so, the XNG/USD prints the first daily loss in five amid mixed concerns about the demand and supply, as well as due to the risk-off mood.
That said, Reuters conveyed the news suggesting a notable increase in the Natural Gas demand in the US amid hot weather. The news quotes the data provider Refinitiv as it forecasts the US gas demand, including exports, to increase from 101.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 105.2 bcfd next week.
On the other hand, the gas supplies remain firmer around 102.1 bcfd in the US Lower 48 states after refreshing an all-time high of 102.2 bcfd in May.
Elsewhere, Italy’s surprise tax on windfall profits of banks joined the global rating agencies’ downward revision to the US banks and financial institutions to weigh on the risk sentiment and the Natural Gas price. On the same line could be fears of the UK recession and slowing economic growth in China.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed in the red with major losses among the bank stocks whereas the US 10-year Treasury bond yields dropped to the weekly low of around 3.98% before bouncing off 4.03% by the day’s end. That said, S&P500 Futures remains mildly offered by the press time.
Looking forward, China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for July will be crucial for intraday directions of the Natural Gas Price ahead of the weekly Natural Gas stockpiles and the key US inflation clues, up for publishing on Thursday.
Technical analysis
The latest pullback in the USD/MXN price remains elusive unless the quote stays beyond the previous resistance line stretched from June 26, close to $2.71 by the press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
